Home
→
Product
→
November
Ranked #3 for today
November
Spotify for people discovery
Each day, discover 5 new people from across the world. Listen to their audio interviews in a playlist/podcast format and message anyone that piques your interest!
Launched in
Social Media
,
Audio
,
Social Networking
by
November
About this launch
November
Spotify for people discovery
November by
November
was hunted by
Mukesh Manda
in
Social Media
,
Audio
,
Social Networking
. Made by
Mukesh Manda
and
syllogismos
. Featured on September 12th, 2022.
November
is not rated yet. This is November's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
6
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#3
Report