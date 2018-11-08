Novel Effect is voice interactive storytelling. Add music, sounds, and even characters voices, simply by reading a book out loud with the app. Watch your child’s jaw drop as you bring the world on the pages of their favorite stories to life!
Josiah DePaoliHunter@strawdogdesign · Experience Designer
Didn't see this on Product Hunt and thought it should very much be here! It's great to see an app that enhances something like storytime without seeking to replace it. It's nice to see that the platform supports a ton of existing and popular books already. Apologies for not being able to track down the makers!
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
Nice effect for bedtime reading
