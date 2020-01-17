Nototo
Notetaking for visual learners
#5 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Jerald Lim
Hunter
Heard about this product from a friend and was blown away when I checked it out. Most people are visual learners, and there are even memory techniques involving pegging down items to specific locations on one's body or in one's house, so this seems like a natural extension of that. One challenge I can see is in keeping loading times and storage size down as this would require much more than a traditional notetaking app. There is a lot of potential for other visual structures to be designed to place, navigate, and assist retention of information, and I'm excited to see where this goes.
UpvoteShare