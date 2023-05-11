Products
Notocat

Fully-featured newsletter platform built on Notion

You are finally able to write your newsletter issues in Notion! You can then use Notocat to send these issues to your subscribers. Notocat comes jam-packed with features: issue customization, custom domains, branded subscribe forms, sending analytics, and more
Launched in
Newsletters
Marketing
Notion
 by
Notocat
"Thanks for checking out our Notocat launch! We are at a stage where we can benefit greatly from your feedback. What do you think about our product? Anything that we can improve on? Your help is greatly appreciated 🙏"

The makers of Notocat
About this launch
Notocat by
Notocat
was hunted by
Razvan Ilin
in Newsletters, Marketing, Notion. Made by
Razvan Ilin
and
Kotchanipha Pk
. Featured on May 15th, 2023.
Notocat
is rated 5/5 by 2 users. This is Notocat's first launch.
