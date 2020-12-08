  1. Home
  2.  → Notion TrackerSuite

Notion TrackerSuite

12 high-performing digital systems in Notion

Web App
Productivity
James Clear:"Focus on system, not goal." Notion TrackerSuite includes 12 productivity templates + 10-Part Notion video training course. Learn to create your high-performing digital productivity system. 💪 Increase your goal-hitting rate in 2021. 🔥
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Zoe Chew 🇲🇾👩‍💻🎹📕
Maker
Product Builder
Notion TrackerSuite is a collection of 12 productivity templates and 10-part video training series. It is designed to help you plan, track, hit, review, analyze, prioritize, manage, and organize your personal and work productivity.
Share
Graeme
Making Prototypr.io and Letter 💌
@whizzzoe congrats on the launch! 🤩 ready made templates from a Notion master, looks epic..what are the 'formula templates'?
Share
Dan Siepen
Growth Marketer | dansiepen.io | cenario
This is awesome @whizzzoe! Defs signing up :)
Share
Zoe Chew 🇲🇾👩‍💻🎹📕
Maker
Product Builder
@dansiepen Thanks Dan! You're always so generous and encouraging!
Share
Jun Gong
building ⛓️ & decentralized stuff
"Focus on system, not goal." 💡 Notion TrackerSuite is the new office suite. Congrats on the launch!
Share
Zoe Chew 🇲🇾👩‍💻🎹📕
Maker
Product Builder
@jun_gong Thanks Jun! Appreciate your kind words 🥰
Share
Pradip Khakhar
Founder - The Product Angle
Looks very interesting @whizzzoe congrats on the launch 🔥
Share
Zoe Chew 🇲🇾👩‍💻🎹📕
Maker
Product Builder
@pradipcloud Thank you Pradip, appreciate your support!
Share