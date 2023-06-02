Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Notion to Mobile Cards
Notion to Mobile Cards

Notion to Mobile Cards

Turn Notion as micro-training hub with mobile cards via SMS

Free Options
Embed
Tired of lost links and unopened invites? Supercharge your Notion as a mobile micro-training hub with auto SMS delivery. Empower seamless knowledge transfer and effortlessly track individual views.
Launched in
Productivity
Education
Human Resources
 +1 by
Notion to Mobile Cards by CoDo
monday.com
monday.com
Ad
Build your ideal workflow with 200+ customizable templates

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Please check it out and let us know what you think!"

Notion to Mobile Cards
The makers of Notion to Mobile Cards
About this launch
Notion to Mobile Cards by CoDoDeliver your Notion doc as mobile cards via SMS
1review
193
followers
Notion to Mobile Cards by
Notion to Mobile Cards by CoDo
was hunted by
Hisun Kim
in Productivity, Education, Human Resources. Made by
Hisun Kim
. Featured on July 2nd, 2023.
Notion to Mobile Cards by CoDo
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Notion to Mobile Cards by CoDo's first launch.
Upvotes
30
Vote chart
Comments
12
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-