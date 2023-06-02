Products
Notion to Mobile Cards
Notion to Mobile Cards
Turn Notion as micro-training hub with mobile cards via SMS
Tired of lost links and unopened invites? Supercharge your Notion as a mobile micro-training hub with auto SMS delivery. Empower seamless knowledge transfer and effortlessly track individual views.
Launched in
Productivity
Education
Human Resources
+1 by
Notion to Mobile Cards by CoDo
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Please check it out and let us know what you think!"
The makers of Notion to Mobile Cards
About this launch
Deliver your Notion doc as mobile cards via SMS
Follow for updates
was hunted by
Hisun Kim
in
Productivity
,
Education
,
Human Resources
. Made by
Hisun Kim
. Featured on July 2nd, 2023.
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Notion to Mobile Cards by CoDo's first launch.
Upvotes
30
Comments
12
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
