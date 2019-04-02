Notion Template Gallery
Built by our community, editable by you
#3 Product of the DayToday
Now you can duplicate any public Notion page and make it your own! To celebrate this (and our amazingly creative community), we’re introducing a gallery of our favorite public pages (built by us and our users), all of which can be copied and customized! 😽
Ivan ZhaoMakerPro@ivanhzhao · Co-founder, Notion
Hey Product Hunt, Last year around this time, we launched Notion 2.0, adding databases and a lot more tools for you to use. The support we found here in the Product Hunt community was overwhelming and so, so important to us — we're still super grateful. So today, we're excited to launch something that's designed top to bottom for the Notion community itself. This template gallery is a collection of all kinds of things built by all kinds of Notion users (including many from Product Hunt!) — giving everyone the chance to copy, customize, and contribute the Notion creations they love. We have people who've built encyclopedic board game databases, habit trackers, bullet journals, self improvement systems, employee handbooks, public product roadmaps, course syllabi, and so much more. This is also the first time we've publicly posted our own templates made by the Notion team for all kinds of company and personal use cases. And all of these are up for grabs! 😉 In addition to this gallery, we just launched our "Duplicate" feature (notice the button on the top right of some public Notion pages?). It lets you go to any public Notion page on the web, and with one click copy it to your own workspace so you can edit it any way you want, and make it your own. We've been seeing folks share what they've made on Notion across social media and forums for a while. Submit your own through our template gallery so even more people can benefit from what you've built :) Next on our list: - Better search - Zapier integrations & APIs - More and more templates (especially for databases) Thank you so much again for all your support. I've said it once, but I'll say it again. We wouldn't be here without you 😇 Ivan Co-founder, Notion
