Notion Standup
Get daily reports on your tasks on Notion
Notion Standup helps you to receive daily standup reports on email and other channels for your and your team's current and overdue tasks on Notion. Stay updated always with daily reports through email, Slack, Discord, Webhook, Zapier, and Telegram.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Notion
by
Notion Standup
About this launch
Notion Standup
Get daily reports on your tasks on Notion
Notion Standup by
Notion Standup
was hunted by
Kadir Furkan Kiraz
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Notion
. Made by
Kadir Furkan Kiraz
and
Fatma Kiraz
. Featured on November 30th, 2022.
Notion Standup
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is Notion Standup's first launch.
