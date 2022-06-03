Products
Notion Quote Widget
Ranked #7 for today
Notion Quote Widget
Free Notion widget to embed custom quotes
Free
Create custom embeddable Notion quotes in just a few clicks!
Either get a newly generated inspirational quote each day, or type your own custom static quote.
You can style both, and this widget is completely free to use. Hope it helps!
Launched in
Productivity
,
Notion
by
Notion Quote Widget
About this launch
Notion Quote Widget by
Notion Quote Widget
was hunted by
Brendan Shih
in
Productivity
,
Notion
. Made by
Brendan Shih
. Featured on June 4th, 2022.
Notion Quote Widget
is not rated yet. This is Notion Quote Widget's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
3
Daily rank
#7
Weekly rank
#39
