Notion Icons by Simple.ink
Ranked #3 for today
Notion Icons by Simple.ink
Copy-paste icons for Notion
Visit
Upvote 41
Free
Collect
Share
Stats
How to use Notion Icons (min. age of use: 3 years old)
1. Browse icons
2. Click on one
3. Paste as a Notion page's icon
4. Enjoy
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Tech
by
Simple.ink
About this launch
Notion Icons by Simple.ink by
Simple.ink
was hunted by
🚀 Ch Daniel
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Tech
. Made by
🚀 Ch Daniel
and
Ch David
. Featured on June 10th, 2022.
Simple.ink
is rated
4.2/5 ★
by 29 users. It first launched on February 12th, 2022.
Upvotes
41
Comments
20
Daily rank
#3
Weekly rank
#22
Report