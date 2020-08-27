Notion E-Commerce UI Kit
Build an e-commerce website using Notion.
Tem (optemization.com)
Hunterchief optemizer
Apparently YCS20 is full of "Superhuman for x" launches, but the digital productivity world is growing with "x for Notion" products and I'm super pumped to hunt the first component kit. If you're building something related to Notion 2.0 or digital productivity broadly, DM me :) @morgan_williams2 & @viatanas this is a dope set of UI components built specifically for E-Commerce websites on Notion! What industry/vertical/theme are you thinking of building for next?
Hi PH 🖐️ , thanks to Tem for the hunt! We are very happy to announce Notion E-Commerce UI Kit. A toolkit that helps you easily build a Notion storefront for all your digital products and save you hours of website development. ❓ Problem This is an idea that my partner and I have had for a few weeks now, as we realized that building a full-blown website for a simple digital product is sometimes not the smartest time investment while selling things directly on Gumroad doesn't give you a great amount of flexibility in terms of content and design. 🚀 Solution Notion seemed to offer a great alternative to this issue, so we decided to build this toolkit for Notion users, who want to quickly start selling their products online without having to compromise on design and content. You can use individual components to build a website from scratch or use one of the templates to get something up and running in no time. Very excited to see what you are going to build! Thanks all, - Viktor
