Home
Product
Notion Charts
Ranked #11 for today
Notion Charts
Create beautiful charts for your Notion pages
Create stunning charts in any Notion project using one of these amazing tools. Some allow you to sync the charts directly to a Notion database!
Launched in
Data & Analytics
Data Visualization
Notion
by
Notion Charts
About this launch
Notion Charts
Create beautiful charts for your Notion pages
Notion Charts by
Notion Charts
was hunted by
Alex Sherwood
in
Data & Analytics
Data Visualization
Notion
. Made by
Alex Sherwood
and
Colin Winhall
. Featured on February 23rd, 2023.
Notion Charts
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Notion Charts's first launch.
Upvotes
36
Comments
11
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#99
