Home
→
Product
→
Notion AI Magic by Whalesync
Notion AI Magic by Whalesync
Write in Notion with AI, then publish to Webflow instantly
Stats
Whalesync lets you sync Notion pages with Webflow (& soon WordPress). With Notion AI Magic, your content team can use Notion AI to write, edit, and publish blog posts all from within Notion!
Launched in
Marketing
,
No-Code
,
Notion
by
About this launch
was hunted by
Matthew Busel
in
Marketing
,
No-Code
,
Notion
. Made by
Matthew Busel
,
Curtis Fonger
and
Vinze Janxent Virgines
. Featured on April 14th, 2023.
Upvotes
11
Comments
3
Day rank
#34
Week rank
#244
