  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Notion AI Magic by Whalesync

Notion AI Magic by Whalesync

Write in Notion with AI, then publish to Webflow instantly

Free Options
Embed
Whalesync lets you sync Notion pages with Webflow (& soon WordPress). With Notion AI Magic, your content team can use Notion AI to write, edit, and publish blog posts all from within Notion!
Launched in Marketing, No-Code, Notion by
About this launch
0
reviews
49
followers
was hunted by
Matthew Busel
in Marketing, No-Code, Notion. Made by
Matthew Busel
,
Curtis Fonger
and
Vinze Janxent Virgines
. Featured on April 14th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Notion AI Magic by Whalesync's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
#34
Week rank
#244