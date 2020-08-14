Discussion
Chris Messina
This seems to have a major advantage over Elon Musk's Neuralink: Neurosity wants to enable actions through brain waves. But you don’t have to implant a chip in your brain to begin controlling things.
So it selects music for you?
@e_b_rosner yes, it’s like your own personal DJ! Music that get’s you in the zone has a familiar (starts with playlists you love) but also new (music that is similar to playlist but also new to you) to get and keep you in the zone while programming!
surely this is a joke?
A big "THANK YOU" to our growing Neurosity community. We heard your feedback on Notion 1 and got to work. And now, we are pleased to announce we’ll be rolling out Notion 2 with four new features. Dynamic Active Sensors - allow Notion 2 to adapt comfortably to your head while you jump into the zone. Notion 2 also includes brain signal boosting electronics above every sensor, so music to keep you focused is more accurate. Vibrating Haptic Motors - produce subtle vibrations and gentle taps to communicate information to you, so we don’t interrupt your flow. Battery Upgrades - 10% longer battery life, charges in just thirty minutes (50% faster), and uses USB-C so you spend more of your time programming. Accelerometer - include physical activity data to increase the accuracy of your focus scores. With these changes, we’re confident that sitting down at your computer, finding the zone, and staying there, will be easier than ever before.