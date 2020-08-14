  1. Home
Train your mind and free your code

Notion 2 knows when you are in the zone and keeps you there. Our app finds the music that hacks your coding mood. Notion 2 connects with your Spotify account and selects the music that syncs with your brain and boosts your productivity.
Notion Brain Computing Platform: Interview with AJ Keller, CEO of Neurosity |Neurosity, a neurotech company based in New York, has developed the Notion brain computing platform. The system has a huge range of potential medical applications, including monitoring a patient's mental health, to diagnosing concussions, to allowing paralyzed patients to control electric wheelchairs.
This startup is building a brain-reading device to take on Elon Musk's NeuralinkLast year, Elon Musk came on stage to talk about his ambitious brain-interface company Neuralink, and sold people dreams of controlling an iPhone using only your brain. Now, the company has a new competitor in a New York-based company called Neurosity, which released its own device called Notion today for developers.
Neurosity: Bringing Mind-Controlled Computing to the Masses - Verdict Magazine | Issue 3 | May 2020Mind-controlled computing is a common sci-fi trope, with visions of a future where devices are controlled without the need for buttons, keyboards or mice appearing to be far from a reality. However, such devices do in fact exist and, although at the early stages of development, are already having a significant impact on the mobility and everyday lives of some individuals.
Discussion
Chris Messina
Hunter
Mentor
This seems to have a major advantage over Elon Musk's Neuralink: Neurosity wants to enable actions through brain waves. But you don’t have to implant a chip in your brain to begin controlling things.
E.b. Rosner
So it selects music for you?
AJ
Maker
@e_b_rosner yes, it’s like your own personal DJ! Music that get’s you in the zone has a familiar (starts with playlists you love) but also new (music that is similar to playlist but also new to you) to get and keep you in the zone while programming!
Robert Loustau
surely this is a joke?
AJ
Maker
@rdlou no joke, used by programmers all over the world, and is incredibly useful for me personally in consistently getting work done!
AJ
Maker
A big "THANK YOU" to our growing Neurosity community. We heard your feedback on Notion 1 and got to work. And now, we are pleased to announce we’ll be rolling out Notion 2 with four new features. Dynamic Active Sensors - allow Notion 2 to adapt comfortably to your head while you jump into the zone. Notion 2 also includes brain signal boosting electronics above every sensor, so music to keep you focused is more accurate. Vibrating Haptic Motors - produce subtle vibrations and gentle taps to communicate information to you, so we don’t interrupt your flow. Battery Upgrades - 10% longer battery life, charges in just thirty minutes (50% faster), and uses USB-C so you spend more of your time programming. Accelerometer - include physical activity data to increase the accuracy of your focus scores. With these changes, we’re confident that sitting down at your computer, finding the zone, and staying there, will be easier than ever before.
