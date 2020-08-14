Neurosity: Bringing Mind-Controlled Computing to the Masses - Verdict Magazine | Issue 3 | May 2020 Mind-controlled computing is a common sci-fi trope, with visions of a future where devices are controlled without the need for buttons, keyboards or mice appearing to be far from a reality. However, such devices do in fact exist and, although at the early stages of development, are already having a significant impact on the mobility and everyday lives of some individuals.