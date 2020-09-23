discussion
Karen McDonald
Do I get charged when Noti sends a text message?
@karen_mcdonald1 Hi Karen, thanks for the comment! For Android phones, sending texts and sharing your location is 100% free. If you have an iPhone, for now you require SMS credits to send a message or share your location. This is because a third party service must be used due to restrictions in iOS. But, Noti comes pre-loaded with 30 credits. When these credits run out you can buy more through the app.
Congrats on the launch Ben. Curious how does the device make the wearer confident a message has been sent? Is there a feedback mechanism?
@shylands Hi Stephen, cheers for the comment! There are a few different things going on here; a) Knowing you have a direct line of contact to someone you trust if you ever need it provide a lot of peace of mind for some people b) If you're in an uncomfortable situation, or things get a little too much for you, noti can give you an excuse to subtly remove yourself for a minute, or even call in some emotional support from a close friend Hope this helps! :)
Congratulations on the launch! Does this work globally?
@ciaran_gillen Hey Ciaran, thanks for the congrats! Yes Noti works internationally, as long as you have an internet connection to your phone through wifi or cellular data! :)
I've followed the progress of Noti – and the entire Stand Fearless team – over the last nine months and it's been incredible. I love this idea and I can think of so many use cases (your daughter, away from home… at the touch of a button, she can let you know she needs help… and so many more). Plus: Great video Ben! I'm stealing that voiceover lady from you. She's awesome.