Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
Nothing Ear and Ear a
Nothing Ear and Ear a
The latest earphones from Nothing
Visit
Upvote 18
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
A product of meticulous engineering and design, Ear debuts a robust, new ceramic diaphragm that delivers even more clarity and sound accuracy than before. A challenge for engineers but a clear winner for sound.
Launched in
Music
by
Nothing Ear and Ear a
Ritual
Ad
AI-powered problem-solving engine, Amazon style narratives
About this launch
Nothing Ear and Ear a
The latest earphones from Nothing
0
reviews
18
followers
Follow for updates
Nothing Ear and Ear a by
Nothing Ear and Ear a
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in
Music
. Made by
Carl Pei
. Featured on April 19th, 2024.
Nothing Ear and Ear a
is not rated yet. This is Nothing Ear and Ear a's first launch.
Upvotes
18
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report