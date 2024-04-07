Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
Notes Tab
Notes Tab
Take notes faster and easier
Visit
Upvote 24
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Transform your new tab screen into an amazing notes tool, keeping all your notes organized in one easily accessible place. With markdown support for effortless formatting, staying organized and productive has never been simpler.
Launched in
Productivity
Writing
Notes
by
Notes Tab
Authenticate.com
Ad
API & React app for ID Verification and Background Checks
About this launch
Notes Tab
Take notes faster and easier
0
reviews
28
followers
Follow for updates
Notes Tab by
Notes Tab
was hunted by
Anny Figueira
in
Productivity
,
Writing
,
Notes
. Made by
Anny Figueira
and
Daniel Camargo
. Featured on April 8th, 2024.
Notes Tab
is not rated yet. This is Notes Tab's first launch.
Upvotes
24
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report