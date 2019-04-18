Note-r is a free lightweight repository for a wide variety of information. Noter is your own private space away from social media to store your ideas, drafts, articles and weblinks. Noter is your new best friend.
Mwago Gatahi
As a lawyer and programmer who's always writing stuff, I thought of this idea as a way to test my knowledge of django and bootstrap. Something lightweight, fast loading and social media-less. Noter became the product of those thoughts. My actual twitter handle is @_mwago.
