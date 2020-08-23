  1. Home
Noteqor

Note-taking templates made for designers

Features
🎯 Simple note-taking
🎯 Emoji based To Do
🎯 Checklist
🎯 Dark mode
Highlights
📌 Template for the design process
📌 Gestalt principles checklist
📌 Heuristic checklist
Lot more templates are upcoming...🤘
discussion
Mariappan Kumar
Maker
Helllooo Product Hunters and Designers, I am very happy to launch my first ever product which is specially created for fellow designers out there 💌 Noteqor will be your one-stop for Note-Taking, To-Do and Checklist in Figma. I have added a few templates which will be really helpful during your design process. The templates are extremely flexible so that you can create your own design checklist, process, features list, feedback comments or frame notes, etcccc. I'd love to hear your thoughts, feedback or questions!
Mani kandan
The idea to have an exclusive template for design process is very thoughtful. @mkarrfan has nailed it with exclusive templates for gestalt principles. Dark mode and emoji are my favourite features. Great work 👏🏻
Mariappan Kumar
Maker
@mani_mk Thanks a lot for your comments 😍 Glad that you loved the templates.
Prakash
Feel easy to use
KSV
Hi @mkarrfan, Glad to see this. I believe that solving a problem at a time is more efficient than clumsiness. As it focuses only Figma, I guess this will solve UI developers problem. With my initial usage I can find its potential. It binds my todos with project file, so that I can never search for it. I liked the theme. I can recommend UI designers to give it a shot. Way to go. 👏🏻 👏🏻 👏🏻 👏🏻
Danielle Castrow
Great work! Such a good idea! 👏🏻 👏🏻 👏🏻
Mariappan Kumar
Maker
@danielle_kay Thank you sooo much🤩
