Helllooo Product Hunters and Designers, I am very happy to launch my first ever product which is specially created for fellow designers out there 💌 Noteqor will be your one-stop for Note-Taking, To-Do and Checklist in Figma. I have added a few templates which will be really helpful during your design process. The templates are extremely flexible so that you can create your own design checklist, process, features list, feedback comments or frame notes, etcccc. I'd love to hear your thoughts, feedback or questions!
Hi @mkarrfan, Glad to see this. I believe that solving a problem at a time is more efficient than clumsiness. As it focuses only Figma, I guess this will solve UI developers problem. With my initial usage I can find its potential. It binds my todos with project file, so that I can never search for it. I liked the theme. I can recommend UI designers to give it a shot. Way to go. 👏🏻 👏🏻 👏🏻 👏🏻
Great work! Such a good idea! 👏🏻 👏🏻 👏🏻
@danielle_kay Thank you sooo much🤩
