Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
NotePolls
NotePolls
Create and share polls that integrate seamlessly with Notion
Visit
Upvote 57
NotePolls lets you add polls to Notion pages seamlessly and watch votes save to your Notion database automatically. Ditch spreadsheets — it’s magic!
Free Options
Launch tags:
Productivity
•
SaaS
•
Notion
30% OFF
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
NotePolls
Create and share polls that integrate seamlessly with Notion
Follow
57
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
NotePolls by
NotePolls
was hunted by
Denis Hristov
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Notion
. Made by
Denis Hristov
. Featured on April 20th, 2025.
NotePolls
is not rated yet. This is NotePolls's first launch.