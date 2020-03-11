Discussion
Pawan Dixit
Maker
Hi Makers and Hunters 👋 I am launching a no distraction note-taking app completely written using Apple's new SwiftUI 😀 Notedown. is made to avoid distractions so you can focus on your current thought and write it down as fast as possible. It makes note-taking and scheduling reminders a breeze. As soon as you open the app you can start typing your thoughts. If you want to access your notes, press the 'Notes' button and authenticate with Face ID. Settings also include project support so you can categorize your thoughts. You can access your categories by long-pressing the app icon for really quick access.
