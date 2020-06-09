  1. Home
Not Boring is the most fun way to study business strategy, trends, and events - think of it like a more fun MBA in your inbox. A mix of analysis, pop culture, frameworks, and humor, 2x/week. Now with a homepage to give us a place to connect and grow.
Spotify Calls Him DaddyWelcome to the 276 (!!) new subscribers since last Monday's e-mail! Thanks to everyone who shared, particularly Dan Teran, Patricia Mou, and Byrne Hobart 🙏🏻 If you're reading this but you're not subscribed, now's the time to join our growing family of 1,502 Not Boring people. Hi friends 👋🏻, Happy Memorial Day!
Business is the New SportsWelcome to the 65 new subscribers since last Monday's e-mail! If you're reading this but you're not subscribed, now's the time to join our growing family of 1,765 Not Boring people. Hi friends 👋, Happy Monday! Last Monday's email sparked some really great conversations, and the message they all had in common was: writing now is a good start, continued action is more important.
Packy McCormick
I have been writing a newsletter for a year, but about three months ago, when quarantine started, I decided to turn it into a real thing. I changed the name from Per My Last Email to Not Boring, tightened the focus to business strategy through analysis, pop culture, frameworks, and humor, and decided to grow it. I set a goal of getting to 1,000 subscribers by the end of quarantine (I was at 473 then), and blew through that, so now our goal is to get to 5,000 by the end of summer. We're well on our way - currently at 1,850. We’re launching our homepage today because we want to tell the story behind Not Boring and connect directly with new readers. Substack’s product experience is very limited, so this site provides a sandbox to design unique branding and test new product integrations like referral programs and community chat. We did a full write up on the “tech stack,” which can be found here: [Link to Come] We’re really excited to get this out to the world. Newsletters have gotten a bad rap for too long - and that's fair, a lot of them are boring - but we promise this one isn't and we're here to answer any questions you have!
Stuart Sim
Big fan of Packy's newsletter. I love the SaaS space and currently Packy's piece on Zoom and Slack has been the article I've shared most in the last 30 days. https://notboring.substack.com/p...
Packy McCormick
@stusim I appreciate that Stuart! Means a lot. Thanks for being the first commenter and getting this party started!!
Nate ElLechero Goswick
Excellent service and extremely knowledgeable talent!
Packy McCormick
@nateellecherogoswick Thanks for saying that, Nate!
Chris Sheffield
My favourite newsletter. You will not be disappointed
Packy McCormick
@iamshief Thank you, Chris!! Did you see your quote on the site??
