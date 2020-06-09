Not Boring
Business strategy but not boring.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
5 Reviews
Packy McCormick
Maker
I have been writing a newsletter for a year, but about three months ago, when quarantine started, I decided to turn it into a real thing. I changed the name from Per My Last Email to Not Boring, tightened the focus to business strategy through analysis, pop culture, frameworks, and humor, and decided to grow it. I set a goal of getting to 1,000 subscribers by the end of quarantine (I was at 473 then), and blew through that, so now our goal is to get to 5,000 by the end of summer. We're well on our way - currently at 1,850. We’re launching our homepage today because we want to tell the story behind Not Boring and connect directly with new readers. Substack’s product experience is very limited, so this site provides a sandbox to design unique branding and test new product integrations like referral programs and community chat. We did a full write up on the “tech stack,” which can be found here: [Link to Come] We’re really excited to get this out to the world. Newsletters have gotten a bad rap for too long - and that's fair, a lot of them are boring - but we promise this one isn't and we're here to answer any questions you have!
Upvote (2)Share
Big fan of Packy's newsletter. I love the SaaS space and currently Packy's piece on Zoom and Slack has been the article I've shared most in the last 30 days. https://notboring.substack.com/p...
Excellent service and extremely knowledgeable talent!
@nateellecherogoswick Thanks for saying that, Nate!
My favourite newsletter. You will not be disappointed