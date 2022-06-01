Products
Not a Founder
Not a Founder
Non-founding execs need support too
Everyone Talks about Founders. Join a group of Non-Founding Execs for advice on negotiating equity and compensation, team building, and leadership. So you have enough support to be your best, feel confident, and make better decisions.
Launched in
Startup Lessons
,
Career
,
Community
by
Not a Founder
About this launch
Not a Founder by
Not a Founder
was hunted by
TheTeam Builder
in
Startup Lessons
,
Career
,
Community
. Made by
TheTeam Builder
. Featured on June 2nd, 2022.
Not a Founder
is not rated yet. This is Not a Founder's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Daily rank
#5
Weekly rank
#35
