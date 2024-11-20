Launches
Nora
Nora
24/7 mental health companion without revealing your identity
Meet your 24/7 mental health therapist. Whether it's anxiety, loneliness, or needing someone who understands, Nora offers anonymous, stigma-free care—without revealing your identity.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Artificial Intelligence
Health
by
Nora
About this launch
Nora
24/7 mental health companion without revealing your identity
Nora by
Nora
was hunted by
Gersom
in
Health & Fitness
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Health
. Made by
Gersom
,
Joshua Young
,
Daniel
,
Tanjum 🔥 🚀🚀
,
Benjamin Nana Atakorah
and
Nora
. Featured on December 17th, 2024.
Nora
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Nora's first launch.
Points
100
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
