Glenn
MakerFounder @ Noora
Hi Product Hunt! We built Noora after growing tired of having to glue together multiple customer support tools to manage the full customer lifecycle. How does it work? 1. Either link to your Noora portal, or embed the Noora widget with a single line of Javascript. 2. Start interacting with your customers and users. The key benefit of using Noora over multiple tools is that we can automate a number of important customer interaction points. For example, if a user requests a feature through Noora that you later link to a changelog post, they will be automatically notified that their feedback was listened to. If you aren't ready to throw away your more feature-rich customer chat/ticketing system, you can also choose to deploy Noora for just feature voting, roadmaps and changelogs. We integrate directly with Intercom Messenger and Inbox for those of you who want to continue to offer live chat to your users. You can see how we use our own product at https://feedback.noorahq.com. What's more: Product Hunters get 20% off all of our plans by using the discount code PH20.
