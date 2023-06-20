Products
Noor Beta
Time to replace Slack
Noor is the chat app for teams who want to ship cool things together. Slack has been primarily serving large enterprises and doesn't care about building high quality software. Noor is a native app, focused on simplicity, teamwork and speed.
Productivity
Messaging
Meetings
Noor Beta
Noor Beta
Time to replace Slack
Noor Beta by
Noor Beta
Mo Rajabi
Productivity
Messaging
Meetings
Mo Rajabi
Dena Sohrabi
Behnam Rajabifard
Moein Danesh
. Featured on June 21st, 2023.
Noor Beta
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Noor Beta's first launch.
