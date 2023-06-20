Products
Noor Beta

Noor Beta

Time to replace Slack

Noor is the chat app for teams who want to ship cool things together. Slack has been primarily serving large enterprises and doesn't care about building high quality software. Noor is a native app, focused on simplicity, teamwork and speed.
Launched in
Productivity
Messaging
Meetings
 by
About this launch
was hunted by
Mo Rajabi
in Productivity, Messaging, Meetings. Made by
Mo Rajabi
,
Dena Sohrabi
,
Behnam Rajabifard
and
Moein Danesh
. Featured on June 21st, 2023.
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Noor Beta's first launch.
