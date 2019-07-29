Nomad List 5.0
Explore the world and work remotely 🎒
Aaron O'Leary
Nice! @levelsio what are the biggest updates in Nomad List 5?
👋 Hi hunters! Today it's exactly five years ago (on the hour), I launched the first version of Nomad List on Product Hunt. It changed my life and it's been an crazy adventure since then. I've lived all over the world and the site has inspired thousands of people to do the same. 💫 Today I launch the fifth iteration of Nomad List, I've worked on this with 💉blood, 🥵sweat and 💧tears, and lots of love. I'm super nervous, launching is so scary 🤯 but I'll try write down the new features here: 🧠 Nomad List now has over 1,000,000 data points for almost every major town and city in the world with a population over 50,000. That's data that ranges from climate throughout the year, to gender equality, to the average income of people living in different cities. You can sort by data point in the top right. 🌎 Cities now stretch across 5 continents, I even have the only two places in Antarctica with inhabitants (mostly scientists): https://nomadlist.com/antarctica 👩🌾 @ajlkn requested me to focus on the rural remote work revolution that's happening, especially in the U.S.. Many people are moving out of the big cities to places more far out, to get more affordable living, while working remotely for companies in big cities. With fast internet, that's now possible. That's why I've added hundreds of smaller towns in North America for you to explore. https://nomadlist.com/rural-tiny... 🖼 All photos of cities now come from the amazing Unsplash.com, and I built a crowdsourced engine at https://nomadlist.com/photos, so that people can vote what's the best and most accurate pic for each city. This gives you a better idea what the place you're going to looks like. Also each city now has a photos tab. ☕️ There's now 300,000 places to work (like cafes and coworkings) indexed in the site in partnership with Foursquare, Coworker.com and Workfrom.co. I use language matching to figure out if a cafe is suitable for working (like power outlets, fast wifi etc.). For example in Berlin: http://nomadlist.com/coworking/b... 📈 Data science is really interesting to me, so I've built a mini data studio into Nomad List. If you click CHART, you can combine two data points and see the data for all cities in an X/Y graph. It also figures out if the data correlates significantly (with a p-value). And you can export any data to a spreadsheet CSV, to analyze yourself. Government agencies from South Korea, Indonesia, Spain, Ireland, Georgia and Hungary have now used Nomad List to improve their cities, so this might help. https://nomadlist.com/chart 🗺New map view with 3d view, which went viral recently on 9gag: https://twitter.com/levelsio/sta... ❤️ You can now favorite cities to your wishlist, by clicking the heart when hovering over a city. Kinda useful if you want to make a selection of cities you want to go. You can also hide cities from results with the X. 🙂Travel profiles are re-designed and now show a world map with the countries you visited colored. Just like that big scratch off world map IRL! 🔍A new useful search that you can search cities, countries, continents and people with. 🤯Machine learning recommendation engine that figures out what places you will probably like based on where people like have you gone before (and how they rated those places) 🥰One of the biggest challenges for nomads is loneliness. Being new in a place can make it difficult to meet people. For that reason I've built a matchmaking app into the site. You can set what you're looking for on your profile (like travelbuddies, friends, relationships) and your interests, and the site will match you up with other people. If you both like each other, you can hang out. (more coming, still editing this comment)
Happy shipday 🚢 @levelsio! Nomad List has been a big part of my travelling life for the last 5 years, and has come such a long way from where it started out. Where do you think the nomad movement will be in another 5 years from now - and how will that influence the direction of the product?
