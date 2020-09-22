HMD Global's Nokia 8.3 5G is $699 and available Sept. 23 | ZDNet HMD Global on Tuesday is announcing several new Nokia products, including three phones and a pair of wireless earbuds. All of the products will launch either tomorrow, Sept. 23, or in the coming days and weeks. The most notable announcement is the Nokia 8.3 5G, as it's the first 5G smartphone from the company.