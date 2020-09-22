Deals
Nokia 8.3 5G
Nokia 8.3 5G
Nokia's first 5G phone
Android
HMD Global drops the first 5G Nokia Phone. Specs include a 6.81-in FHD+ display, 8G of memory & 128GB of storage all powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 756G processor.
Featured
an hour ago
Nokia 8.3 5G review: Nokia's new flagship?
(Pocket-lint) - The Nokia 8.3 5G is a big step for Nokia. It's a phone onto which great hopes were pinned, the phone to appear alongside James Bond in No Time To Die, while also moving to 5G.
HMD Global's Nokia 8.3 5G is $699 and available Sept. 23 | ZDNet
HMD Global on Tuesday is announcing several new Nokia products, including three phones and a pair of wireless earbuds. All of the products will launch either tomorrow, Sept. 23, or in the coming days and weeks. The most notable announcement is the Nokia 8.3 5G, as it's the first 5G smartphone from the company.
