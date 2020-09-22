  1. Home
  2.  → Nokia 8.3 5G

Nokia 8.3 5G

Nokia's first 5G phone

HMD Global drops the first 5G Nokia Phone. Specs include a 6.81-in FHD+ display, 8G of memory & 128GB of storage all powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 756G processor.
Nokia 8.3 5G review: Nokia's new flagship?(Pocket-lint) - The Nokia 8.3 5G is a big step for Nokia. It's a phone onto which great hopes were pinned, the phone to appear alongside James Bond in No Time To Die, while also moving to 5G.
HMD Global's Nokia 8.3 5G is $699 and available Sept. 23 | ZDNetHMD Global on Tuesday is announcing several new Nokia products, including three phones and a pair of wireless earbuds. All of the products will launch either tomorrow, Sept. 23, or in the coming days and weeks. The most notable announcement is the Nokia 8.3 5G, as it's the first 5G smartphone from the company.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment