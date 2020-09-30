NoDesk 2.0

discussion
Hi Product Hunters 👋 NoDesk had its public launch on Product Hunt over five years ago. It was an important event as the community embraced NoDesk – all the upvotes and comments were by new friendly faces – and it marked the start of my maker journey. The most rewarding part of this journey has been all the stories that people have shared on how NoDesk has helped them find remote work and improve their quality of life. These personal stories have been the main motivation behind this relaunch as it's become clear that NoDesk does the most good and delivers outsized returns for everyone by helping to empower individuals and companies to work together remotely. With that, I'm excited to share the new NoDesk with you and highlight some of the features. # Features - Browse and apply to the best new remote jobs for free. No account or sign-up required. Updated daily. - Search for remote jobs by title, company and keyword, and filter results by location – because some remote roles have geographic restrictions. - If you're not sure what to search for, then head over to Job Collections, and browse remote jobs by role, job type and remote location. - Discover over 750+ remote-first and remote-friendly company profiles and learn about their mission, culture and values, and the work they do. This section is a work in progress, and profiles are continuously updated. - Read the best articles, stories, and big ideas about digital nomads, remote work, and the future of work from across the web. - Weekly newsletter with the latest remote jobs, stories and ideas from the remote work community. Thank you for your support throughout the years. Sending you all good vibes. -Daniel
