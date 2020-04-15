Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Nao Kondo
Maker
Hello, makers and hunters! We are thrilled to announce about nocnoc finally on this remarkable makers community! nocnoc is an instant group chat that you can invite others via URL. Available on iOS and web app, no signup required to use! I made a chat room dedicated to product hunters. Feel free to join us from here!! ->( https://nocnoc.ooo/event/BB650BF... :This will be gone in 3days) We've been working an nocnoc for a year to bring a comfortable place to chat. Let me tell you my story behind this product. Actuallynocnoc was made for in-person meetups because I love small meetups. I got tons of inspiration for my creative work(I am an indie artist too) by small and deep connection, not a large event. However, it needs the hassle to host a community and events because existing event organizing services are overkill for casual events! However, I realized this problem is not only for the in-person event but also for online events and communities. Example 1 online event: When you host an online happy hour event on zoom, you should message to each of your friends. Then if the friend says "yes", you should message zoom URL to them again. In case you use nocnoc, you should just message to your friends with nocnoc URL. Just it! You don't have to follow-up for each guest anymore because every participant join the same group chat! Example 2: online community with product hunters: What should we do when we want to make quick chat group with online friends? Facebook, Texts? --It's too much to share personal information. Also, It's too hassle to add each person to the chat group. Discord, Slack? -- It's overkill sometimes. Here is the .nocnoc, that you can make a temporary group with an invitation link. No-signup and profile required to join the chat. I'm sorry this is so long. I really hope that nocnoc can help people's online communication, especially in this period!
UpvoteShare