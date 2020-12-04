discussion
Joaquim Costa
MakerEntrepreneur
Hey Guys, we are proud of our recent product. If you’ve ever tried to plan a trip, you know how painful the entire experience can be, especially on mobile 😫. Navigating through dozens of different websites and apps, searching and s-e-a-r-c-h-i-n-g for the best places to visit, tours to do, restaurants to eat, bars to drink, events, etc 🧐. It's a painful time consuming and can cost you tens of hours or even days and leave you frustrated. 😤 To solve this, we set up a fully customized itinerary for you to enjoy your trip without worrying about anything. Planning your day-to-day trip, taking into account your profile, interests, budget, and time of the trip. 😎 The customized travel itinerary plan by TripMarvel are tailor-made for each traveler or group. It is ideal for those who already have a ticket and accommodation but no time to search for information and plan each day of travel or who want to go beyond all the clichés that can be found on every single travel guide. Hope you enjoy!
