Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
Lawrence Samantha 💫
Maker
Hello Hunters! 👋 After months of development, we are thrilled to introduce NOBI - grow crypto the easy way. It is a product that we carefully build so it can benefit both current & future crypto owners. ❓Why NOBI? There are different ways to grow crypto, but they can be physically and emotionally consuming. Trading is hard and takes years to master. DeFi and Staking is far from simple, one has to spend time to learn all the quirks. These are why we build NOBI, so everyone can develop their crypto portfolio easily. 🤔 How NOBI works? NOBI provides a bank-like service to grow your crypto. We start our journey by providing the magic of robo trading. Soon we will also add incorporate Crypto Savings #DeFi & Crypto Staking to our app. Simply download NOBI app, fund your wallet and follow our strategies. Sit back and enjoy watching your crypto grow, even while you sleep. We are available for both iPhone & Android. Download them on: - App Store: https://bit.ly/NOBIAppStore - Google Play: https://bit.ly/NOBIGooglePlay 🚀 Let’s grow together! We offer a Referral Program where you can earn 10% Referral Bonus, meanwhile your friend can earn 5% Cashback Bonus. It's a win-win, you earn - they earn. We’d greatly appreciate any feedback, questions (just say hi!) or ideas you have! I am active at PH & will be responding for any question you have. Check us out on https://usenobi.com/
Upvote (3)Share