No-VC Reports
Build a startup in 6 months by reading 5-min reports
Karthik Sridharan
Maker
Co-founder, Flexiple
Hey Hunters! So stoked to be sharing what I have been working diligently over the past 3 months for 🎊 🎉🎁 🎈 Introducing No-VC Reports! A simple promise: Build your startup in 6 months by reading 5-min reports. A tutorial for every step of your startup journey, written succinctly. No nonsense. A. Why? As a startup founder, I have made many mistakes. Clearly, I'm not unique in that aspect - most founders make them. Yet, we see new entrepreneurs making the same old mistakes. Wouldn't it be great to have a single repository that could chronologically list all the problems they would face and share their solutions? So, I decided to use all the lessons I learnt from bootstrapping my startup to $700,000 in revenue to bring this idea to fruition. With that, No-VC Reports was born and including today I have already written 10 reports! B. Standard report structure Each report is written in simple language with a bias towards action. To ensure zero fluff a standard structure is followed: - Problem 🤕 - Solution 🕵️ - Why and when to worry about this? ⏱️ - Tools 👝 - Implementation 🔨 - Related posts 📪 C. Past reports These are the 10 reports that I have already written: 1. I want to validate my startup idea: Link 2. I want to find a co-founder: Link 3. I want to build a marketing website but don't know to code: Link 4. I want to know if I should work towards getting VC funding: Link 5. I want to build a product but have no coding skills: Link 6. I want to find users for my new startup: Link 7. I want to find my first paying customer: Link 8. I want to increase my website's traffic: Link 9. I want to find new ways of marketing my startup: Link 10. I want to understand the deal with Google Ads: Link
Neil Foster
This looks really interesting and quite useful Karthik - well done :). Good to see that people are investing time for the general benefit for the startup ecosystem!
Albert Thompson
haha, I like that every title starts with "I want...". Clearly a conscious decision. I see important topics being covered. I will check it out this weekend.
Edward Hudson
Been a long-time reader of Karthik's newsletter. I liked the personalised stories of Entrepreneur's Musings. The No-VC Reports are in a different format content, but I can imagine them being really useful for new entrepreneurs. Possibly even for seasoned ones to find new ideas.
Maurissa Hawkins
Congratulations, this seems useful.
