No Language Left Behind by Meta
An open-source language translation system for 200 languages
FAIR (Facebook AI Research) built and open-sourced a state-of-the-art AI model that now translates between 200 different languages. The code and models are made available today as part of the Fairseq package.
Launched in
Open Source
,
Languages
,
Artificial Intelligence
+1 by
No Language Left Behind by Meta
About this launch
No Language Left Behind by Meta
An open-source language translation system for 200 languages
No Language Left Behind by Meta by
No Language Left Behind by Meta
was hunted by
Sarah Wright
in
Open Source
,
Languages
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Featured on July 6th, 2022.
No Language Left Behind by Meta
is not rated yet. This is No Language Left Behind by Meta's first launch.
