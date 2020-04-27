Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
6 Reviews
Vlad A. Gozman
Maker
👋😺 Hi Product Hunters! Thanks for stopping by to have a look at No-Code Widget Builder by involve.me. We’ve built a fully visual editor to help no-code makers prototype, launch, and iterate widgets or stand-alone pages. Making stuff in this editor is so fast your product will be out before quarantine is over. No-Code Widget Builder helps those who need to: ✅ Build web widgets without coding ✅ Quickly prototype & test ideas ✅ Radically shorten time to market ✅ Optimize, tweak & update on the go ✅ Make a quick landing page, survey or calculator It also comes packed with useful & easy to use features like: ➡️ 100% visual drag & drop editor ➡️ Personalization features like Hidden Fields or Logic Jumps ➡️ 100+ professionally designed templates ➡️ Payment integrations with PayPal and Stripe ➡️ Real-time click and submission reports ➡️ & much more 📣📣📣 Use code HUNTER-REWARD for 25% off your first 3 months.
Upvote (6)Share
The website design is really cool. I liked it very much. Will try to use the tool too.
Upvote (5)Share
Thank you @satyam284 ❤️
@vladgozman can you DM me? I have some proposition to discuss
@satyam284 will do!
Maker
You could spend your quarantene learning how to code or you could build a finished product and start making revenue before restrictions loosen. I'm team no-code
Upvote (4)Share
#teamnocode - let's get it trending!
Niicee! Looks very useful. I can't wait when I try it :) Congratulations!
Upvote (3)Share
Maker
The worst of times often bring out the best in people. And since people tend to live out their creativity in times of crises and are prone to innovate, at involve.me we thought we'd give you a hand, or better yet a tool for you to explore your ideas for web products, services, or any projects for that matter. Even if you don't know how to code.
Upvote (3)Share