Build interactive widgets and stand-alone pages without code

This intuitive drag & drop editor lets you create both look and functionality without even knowing what code is. Integrate payments, build calculator formulas or create logic jumps. Preview, test, and publish your content on multiple devices in one click.
Vlad A. Gozman
👋😺 Hi Product Hunters! Thanks for stopping by to have a look at No-Code Widget Builder by involve.me. We’ve built a fully visual editor to help no-code makers prototype, launch, and iterate widgets or stand-alone pages. Making stuff in this editor is so fast your product will be out before quarantine is over. No-Code Widget Builder helps those who need to: ✅ Build web widgets without coding ✅ Quickly prototype & test ideas ✅ Radically shorten time to market ✅ Optimize, tweak & update on the go ✅ Make a quick landing page, survey or calculator It also comes packed with useful & easy to use features like: ➡️ 100% visual drag & drop editor ➡️ Personalization features like Hidden Fields or Logic Jumps ➡️ 100+ professionally designed templates ➡️ Payment integrations with PayPal and Stripe ➡️ Real-time click and submission reports ➡️ & much more 📣📣📣 Use code HUNTER-REWARD for 25% off your first 3 months.
Varun Satyam
The website design is really cool. I liked it very much. Will try to use the tool too.
Vlad A. Gozman
Thank you @satyam284 ❤️
Varun Satyam
@vladgozman can you DM me? I have some proposition to discuss
Monika Ben
You could spend your quarantene learning how to code or you could build a finished product and start making revenue before restrictions loosen. I'm team no-code
Vlad A. Gozman
#teamnocode - let's get it trending!
Yevhenii Peteliev
Niicee! Looks very useful. I can't wait when I try it :) Congratulations!
Razvan Aurariu
The worst of times often bring out the best in people. And since people tend to live out their creativity in times of crises and are prone to innovate, at involve.me we thought we'd give you a hand, or better yet a tool for you to explore your ideas for web products, services, or any projects for that matter. Even if you don't know how to code.
Vlad A. Gozman
@rzvme code for #teamnocode
