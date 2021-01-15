discussion
Hi Hunters!! We're excited to share this little "drop" with the group, in hopes that others could use this detailed video tutorial to create their own, custom referral programs. PH'ers get 50% off with coupon "product_hunt". Overview: As part of building the www.swapstack.co community, we wanted to create a referral program that was flexible, easily changeable, specific to our needs (and free!). Using Zapier and Airtable, we built a program that allows our Slack community to refer advertisers or writers (with different point values), track referral successes, and create a shareable leaderboard. Details & Capabilities: We built our No-Code Referral Program using Airtable and Zapier with the following capabilities (which will be covered in our guide):
Refer any 'type' of person (in our case, Writers or Advertisers).
Apply different points per type.
Create a leaderboard
Automate initial referral & successful referral emails.
Content includes:
An overview of our Zapier and Airtable Set-up
A step-by-step video of how to build and implement the program.
Detailed explanations of how each important step
Massive opportunities!!
Please reach out to me with any inquires! We're excited to help you build :-)
