Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
No Chatbot
Ranked #13 for today
No Chatbot
Chrome extension for blocking chatbot popups and alerts
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Tired of chatbot popups and notification sounds in your browser? Yeah, us too. We created this tiny Chrome extension to help restore the peace while browsing. No Chatbot takes seconds to install.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Ad Blockers
,
Bots
by
No Chatbot
Vanta
Ad
Automate your SOC 2, HIPAA, & ISO 27001 compliance
About this launch
No Chatbot
Chrome extension for blocking chatbot popups and alerts
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
No Chatbot by
No Chatbot
was hunted by
Auden Hinton
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Ad Blockers
,
Bots
. Made by
Auden Hinton
. Featured on July 13th, 2022.
No Chatbot
is not rated yet. This is No Chatbot's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Daily rank
#13
Weekly rank
#77
Report