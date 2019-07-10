Deals
Nintendo Switch Lite
Nintendo Switch Lite
A new compact version of the Nintendo Switch
Games
The Nintendo Switch Lite is designed specifically for handheld play—so you can jump into your favorite games wherever you happen to be.
Nintendo Switch Lite to arrive for $200, and here's how it plays
When emerged of a lower-cost Nintendo Switch that wouldn't have detachable Joy-Con controllers and couldn't plug into a TV, my son had one question. What's the point of a Switch that doesn't Switch? Good question. But that's exactly what Nintendo is releasing on Sept. 20. The Nintendo Switch Lite is handheld-only and costs $200.
Nintendo Switch Lite is a smaller, cheaper Switch built exclusively for handheld play
There's a new Switch on the way, and it's a whole lot smaller. Today Nintendo revealed the Switch Lite, designed as a less expensive alternative to the original tablet / console hybrid. It comes in at $199 - $100 less than the base unit - and for that price you get a streamlined version of the Switch, but also a few caveats.
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Without a doubt ordering this. Lack of detachable controllers sucks but does it bother you?
