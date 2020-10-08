Niice is where your brand lives. Bring all your guidelines, libraries and projects together in a collaborative hub that evolves with your brand.
Chris Armstrong
Maker
Founder, Niice
It’s 2020, but instead of flying cars we have a global pandemic and Trevor from marketing asking if you could re-send him that logo you sent him last week. We don’t know anything about vaccines, so we figured we’d solve the logo thing instead. To be fair, when your brand assets are spread across the four corners of the web, it’s hard to keep track. Guidelines are in Keynote or Slides (except for the PDFs in Dropbox). Photos are in Drive, icons are in Figma, and the logos are in a WeTransfer link that’s about to expire. As for project files... your best bet is to brew some strong coffee, open your inbox, and start scrolling. Finding the right logo or photo, staying up to date with changes, or being inspired by your team’s work should be as easy as finding a great show on Netflix. So over lockdown we’ve been working with creatives at Disney, Uber and Nordstrom to develop a new approach to brand asset management. With Niice 3.0 you can build a home for your brand, bringing all your guidelines, libraries and projects together in one place. So instead of sending Trevor 16 links, 7 PDFs, 3 Figma invites and a partridge in a pear tree... you can send him a single link, where your brand lives. Does that sounds like something your team needs?
Leandro
Community at Product Hunt
@armstrong Hi Chris, since this is early access, is this something the community here can access right now?
Chris Armstrong
Maker
Founder, Niice
@leandro8209 Hi Leandro! We’re starting to send out invites to folks on the early access list today :)
Chris Armstrong
Maker
Founder, Niice
@leandro8209 pre-launch is probably a better label, thanks for updating that!
Leandro
Community at Product Hunt
@armstrong Thank you for clarifying! All the best with your launch 🚀
Bogdan Ionita
Product Manager at mirro.io
Looks like a neat, engaging idea! And yes, we've all been there with sending logos over email from time to time
kirill liveGame & Apps developer
It sounds interesting, but I am engaged in the development of games and software, my projects are on most sites. how this service can be useful to me?
Chris Armstrong
Maker
Founder, Niice
@kirill_live we’ve actually been working with a lot of game studios (including Activision, PlayStation, Playground Games, etc). If you’re collaborating with others and sharing a lot of images, videos, animations, 3D models etc back and forth, Niice is a more visual way to do that :)
