Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Nathan Griffith
Maker
After years of using f.lux, I recently switched to macOS's Night Shift. However, I was disappointed by the lack of quick configurability -- I often find myself switching color temperatures or outright disabling the feature depending on what I'm doing, and I got tired of clicking through multiple preferences screens. That's why I made 'nightlight' -- a CLI for controlling Night Shift from the terminal. Now I can, for example, quickly flip it off when previewing an app I'm building. I've also baked my default schedule and temperature settings into my dotfiles, allowing me to carry my Night Shift preferences wherever I go. Check out the GitHub repo and let me know how it goes!
UpvoteShare