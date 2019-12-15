Nighthawk for Twitter

Discussion
Over the last few months, @nathanblawrence and I have built Nighthawk, a companion to Twitter’s own app that (right now) fixes two big pain points that Twitter either doesn’t want to or can’t fix right now. First, you can’t filter out full topics — only individual words — which we found to be pretty stupid. We’ve built a small but growing catalogue of Smart Filters that we automatically update and do way more than just muting certain words by trying to detect the actual topic being used. Right now, we’re working on writing filters for political tweets, spoilers for TV shows and movies, and memes we find godawful. Remember that "is there a doctor on board" meme? Christ that was awful. Second, your friends. Nathan follows thousands of people for some reason and I follow a little over 300, which is still way too many to find the tweet from people I actually care about. As a result, we’ve noticed a lot of people use their notifications as a second timeline — which defeats the whole purpose of the app. So we’ve moved that into its own view — just your friends and what they have to say. No retweets and no funny business. Unless you're friends with a bunch of comedians, in which case it's exclusively funny business. It's not feature-complete, but we're extremely happy with the 1.0 we're putting out in the world.
This may be the twitter client I have been waiting for! I wish someone would make an app that would roll up all tweets of one "topic" under the first person that tweeted it. I hate when there is a fantastic play say Lebron's between the leg pass to Dwight Howard, and my feed is full of the same replay. I only need to see it once. Huge complaint of mine with Twitter.
@andrewjb44 We're always looking for new smart filter ideas, sports has been a hot request. We would've already done it, but Nathan and I have a very loose grasp on how sport work. Person sends ball through air, other person retrieves ball, someone might run around square. Something like that, right?
I'm really excited that we finally get to open this up to everyone on the App Store. We've also got an important update — 2019.0.1 — in the App Review pipeline right now; it smooths out a lot of the rough spots and overall just makes the app that much better. Let us know if you have any thoughts or questions!
