Home
→
Product
→
Nightfall AI for Zendesk
Nightfall AI for Zendesk
Automatically find and fix data exposure on Zendesk with AI
Nightfall is the first AI-powered data leak prevention (DLP) solution for Zendesk. Discover sensitive data in support tickets and files. Automatically find and remove PII, PCI, and API keys, reducing the risk of breach and simplifying compliance.
Launched in
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Security
by
About this launch
Nightfall AI for Zendesk
Automatically find and fix data exposure on Zendesk with AI
Nightfall AI for Zendesk by
Nightfall AI for Zendesk
was hunted by
Isaac Madan
in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Security
. Made by
Isaac Madan
,
Rohan Sathe
,
Evan Fuller
,
Kamlesh Makhija
,
Pierce McEntagart
,
Nagarjun Palavalli
,
Benjamin Tarman
,
Nam Dang
,
AJ Virgil
and
Anisha Gupta
. Featured on May 9th, 2023.
Nightfall AI for Zendesk
is not rated yet. This is Nightfall AI for Zendesk's first launch.
