Home
Product
Night Vision - LiDAR Scanner
Ranked #18 for today
Night Vision - LiDAR Scanner
Distance detection alarm & off-screen mode
Night Vision is a 100% free app that can scan and detect distances in a completely dark environment. It uses the LiDAR scanner on the back of the iPhone and iPad. Customize the detection range and minimum distance to create your own 'Night Crutch'
Launched in
iOS
,
Tech
,
Apple
by
About this launch
Night Vision - LiDAR Scanner by
was hunted by
Darkce
in
iOS
,
Tech
,
Apple
Made by
Darkce
. Featured on February 12th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Night Vision - LiDAR Scanner's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
2
Day rank
#18
Week rank
#287
