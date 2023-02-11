Products
  1. Home
  3.  → Night Vision - LiDAR Scanner
Night Vision - LiDAR Scanner
Ranked #18 for today

Distance detection alarm & off-screen mode

Free
Night Vision is a 100% free app that can scan and detect distances in a completely dark environment. It uses the LiDAR scanner on the back of the iPhone and iPad. Customize the detection range and minimum distance to create your own 'Night Crutch'
Launched in iOS, Tech, Apple by
About this launch
0
reviews
4
followers
was hunted by
Darkce
in iOS, Tech, Apple. Made by
Darkce
. Featured on February 12th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Night Vision - LiDAR Scanner's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
#18
Week rank
#287