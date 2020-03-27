NHS Offers

Discussion
Search by postcode, nearest to you or view all offers available right now. Get directions to the offers near you, or view the business website to reclaim the offers. There is an iOS version pending in the app store too which takes the users' current location and shows the supermarket opening times and deals nearest to them. But it is currently pending after being rejected for 4.2.2 - Design - Minimum Functionality (Any help on this would be extremely helpful, I thought using iOS device location would be enough....)
Wow this looks awesome @aburtondesign, great work! Impressive how you've shipped such a beautiful looking product so quickly. What stack is it built on?
@joetannorella Thanks Joe, • ReactJS front end • Back end is PHP • Laravel nova admin panel • Native Swift app (Pending release from apple...) • Illustrations from the amazing Pablo Stanley https://www.linkedin.com/posts/p...
Excellent idea