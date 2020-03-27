Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → NHS Offers

NHS Offers

All deals for UK health workers during the Covid-19 crisis

get it
A simple web app that collates all the offers, discounts and shop opening times for national health service workers in the UK. Completely free to use to help the workers saving lives around the country during the current crisis.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Andrew Burton
Andrew Burton
Maker
Search by postcode, nearest to you or view all offers available right now. Get directions to the offers near you, or view the business website to reclaim the offers. There is an iOS version pending in the app store too which takes the users' current location and shows the supermarket opening times and deals nearest to them. But it is currently pending after being rejected for 4.2.2 - Design - Minimum Functionality (Any help on this would be extremely helpful, I thought using iOS device location would be enough....)
Upvote (1)Share
Tom Young
Tom Young
Great idea, easy for NHS staff to find deals for themselves
Upvote (1)Share
Joe Tannorella
Joe Tannorella
Wow this looks awesome @aburtondesign, great work! Impressive how you've shipped such a beautiful looking product so quickly. What stack is it built on?
Upvote (1)Share
Andrew Burton
Andrew Burton
Maker
@joetannorella Thanks Joe, • ReactJS front end • Back end is PHP • Laravel nova admin panel • Native Swift app (Pending release from apple...) • Illustrations from the amazing Pablo Stanley https://www.linkedin.com/posts/p...
UpvoteShare
Nick Burton
Nick Burton
Excellent idea
Upvote (1)Share