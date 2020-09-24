NHS COVID-19

discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Emily Snowdon (née Hodgins)
Hunter
Head Of Operations @ Product Hunt
Whatever you think of the governments handling of the situation, this app is finally available across England and Wales and could help prevent the spread in your local area. With the rate increasing as Autumn begins, it is worth downloading imo. (Unfortunately it's not available on older iPhones so you will need a phone that supports iOS 13.5 and later if on iPhone.)
UpvoteShareReport