Official NHS contact tracing (England and Wales)

The new NHS COVID-19 app is the Official NHS contact tracing app for England and Wales.
It is the fastest way of knowing when you’re at risk from Coronavirus. The quicker you know, the quicker you can alert your loved ones, and your community.
How does the new coronavirus test, track and trace app work?The latest headlines in your inbox twice a day Monday - Friday plus breaking news updates A new has been launched today to try and control the spread of coronavirus. has previously been trialled in Newham, London, and on the Isle of Wight, and launches in England today.
Everything you need to know about the new NHS contact tracing appTest, track and trace. That's been England's mantra for fighting coronavirus since the first peak. But things haven't exactly gone to plan. As coronavirus cases have surged in the autumn the country's testing regime has been thrown into disarray. This all happened after the first attempt at an NHS Covid-19 contact tracing app was scrapped.
UK: Troubled COVID-19 trace and trace app launched four months lateThe UK government officially launched its troubled track and trace app on Thursday, four months behind schedule and as the country faces its highest daily COVID-19 case since the peak of the pandemic. Urging people in England and Wales to download the app, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the UK was "at a tipping point" in its efforts to prevent a second wave of coronavirus this winter.
NHS Covid-19 app: England and Wales get smartphone contact tracing for over-16sPeople living in England and Wales are being urged to download the government's official contact-tracing app following its official release. NHS Covid-19 instructs users to self-isolate for 14 days if it detects they were nearby someone who has the virus.
Emily Snowdon (née Hodgins)
Hunter
Head Of Operations @ Product Hunt
Whatever you think of the governments handling of the situation, this app is finally available across England and Wales and could help prevent the spread in your local area. With the rate increasing as Autumn begins, it is worth downloading imo. (Unfortunately it's not available on older iPhones so you will need a phone that supports iOS 13.5 and later if on iPhone.)
