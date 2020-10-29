discussion
Johan Eliasson
Hi Product Hunt - we're excited to introduce you to Nhost! When building web and mobile apps, developers spend a considerable amount of time just to have a working skeleton deployed and ready-to-use. Things like provisioning and configuring servers, creating and configuring a database, implementing an API, authentication and authorization for users, storage for files and images, and a bunch of other security related work. Creating and maintaining all this infrastructure takes hundreds of hours and manual tasks each year. We believe that those things are better offloaded to domain experts so that you can focus on accelerating your product innovation and growth. Nhost allows products to get a ready-to-use, secure and performant backend in roughly 40 seconds, rather than months by integrating a bunch of open-source (no vendor lock-in) components and best practices. Let us know if you have any questions or suggestions, we would love to hear from you.
Pontus Karlsson
@johan_eliasson and @nunopato of nhost.io are amazing for the builder community. They have a great community on Discord, and truly listen to their users. 100% recommendation. Great people + great product. 💥
Nuno Pato
@johan_eliasson @nunopato @coolastekatten thank you Pontus!
Emil BryggareCo-founder of Convas.
This looks great! I'm using Hasura for convas.io and it is awesome, but I host it on AWS Fargate in auto-scaling docker containers and it would have been helpful to have all of this taken care of. Will definitely follow your progress and try it for my next project. 👍
Nuno Pato
@emilbryggare Let us know when you try Nhost!
Emil BryggareCo-founder of Convas.
@emilbryggare @nunopato will do!
Mason Hipp
Founder, Medialoot
I've been using Nhost (and their open-source library Hasura Backend Plus) for the past ~4 months and the productivity has been hands-down the best I've experienced as a developer (firebase included). The ability to combine GraphQL subscriptions with an auto-generated API from Hasura that's backed by Postgres live queries is just wonderful. By using Nhost you get the entire stack managed for you, plus they add authentication and file storage. As I said it's been quite lovely and very productive. Another key benefit for me as a founder is that Nhost is built on open-source software — I'm not worried about costs getting insane like Firebase and all of my data and infrastructure is portable should anything happen to their managed service. Highly recommended!
Nuno Pato
@masonhipp Really appreciate it, Mason.
Artan Mansouri
Amazing work!
Nuno Pato
@artan_mansouri1 Thank you Artan!
