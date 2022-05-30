Products
NFT Letters
Ranked #4 for today
NFT Letters
Mint Encrypted Letters as NFTs for your loved ones
People love letters and anyone would love to keep them forever, now you can.
Mint encrypted letters that only the receiver can read. Built on Polygon.
Launched in
Tech
,
Blockchain
,
NFT
by
NFT Letters
About this launch
NFT Letters by
NFT Letters
was hunted by
Lakshya Khera
in
Tech
,
Blockchain
,
NFT
. Made by
Lakshya Khera
. Featured on May 31st, 2022.
NFT Letters
is not rated yet0. This is NFT Letters's first launch.
