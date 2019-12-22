nextPass
Decentralized password manager
Talha Buğra Bulut
Maker
Hey Hunters 👋 I am glad to introduce to you all, nextPass. nextPass is designed to help users create extra secure passwords and manage them in ease at a super secure place. Built on top of Blockstack utilizing the decentralized nature of Gaia storage. Your feedback is very important for me. Please let us know what you think. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to ask! You can also check out my previous projects: Runkod - Decentralized web hosting Lander - Your personal home page on decentralized internet
