NextCommit
Land your dream remote tech job
A platform that supports tech candidates throughout their journey to find remote jobs, from analyzing CVs to achieving their ultimate goal of securing a position.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
Remote Work
by
NextCommit
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Framer
27,603 upvotes
The landing page is soo cool and entirely built with Framer.
GPT-4 by OpenAI
2,412 upvotes
The scraping of the job posts and the CV analysis is powered by GPT4.
Senja
1,110 upvotes
Still not many reviews, but I already loved the experience!
NextCommit by
NextCommit
was hunted by
Lou Marvin Caraig
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
,
Remote Work
. Made by
Lou Marvin Caraig
. Featured on May 2nd, 2024.
