Land your dream remote tech job

Free Options
A platform that supports tech candidates throughout their journey to find remote jobs, from analyzing CVs to achieving their ultimate goal of securing a position.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
Remote Work
 by
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Framer
Framer
27,603 upvotes
The landing page is soo cool and entirely built with Framer.
GPT-4 by OpenAI
GPT-4 by OpenAI
2,412 upvotes
The scraping of the job posts and the CV analysis is powered by GPT4.
Senja
1,110 upvotes
Still not many reviews, but I already loved the experience!
About this launch
NextCommitLand your dream remote tech job
0
reviews
12
followers
was hunted by
Lou Marvin Caraig
in Artificial Intelligence, Tech, Remote Work. Made by
Lou Marvin Caraig
. Featured on May 2nd, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is NextCommit's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Vote chart
Comments
5
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-