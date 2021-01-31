discussion
Muhammad Ovi
Maker
Software Engineer 💻 MERN Stack Dev. 🚀
🎈
👋 Good day everyone, I'm Ovi, I created a small product for self-use which could help in my productivity 🚀 Either you're a designer, developer, CEO, entrepreneur, or anything else, you do some tasks on daily basis - and sometimes it gets difficult to keep track of what your tasks are or what you have to do. 🤦♂️ So I added a to-do list on my browser's new tab which I'm sharing with you guys so it could help you increase your productivity. 🎉 I searched for something like this before but could not find exactly what I needed, some extensions were asking me to sign-up and some were just their website embedded in the webpage 😢 I didn't like those much. So I created one for myself 😜 So give it a try. 🚀 Tell me what you think about NewTabTodo in the comments below. I Would love to hear your thoughts and feedback. 🙏 Thank you.
